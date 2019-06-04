Chesterfield's Gotta Sing showcase for schools and community groups

Dozens of singers from schools and community groups will be performing in this week's showcase Chesterfield's Gotta Sing.

The show gives people of varying ages and abilities the opportunity to sing in front of a big, supportive audience at the town's Pomegranate Theatre on June 5 and 6.

Performers on Wednesday will come from Hasland Hall Community School, Hasland Hall Community Choir, Chesterfield Studios Upper Seniors, Chesterfield Studios Upper Juniors, Hady Primary, Tinderbox Junior Youth Theatre, Poolsbrook.

On Thursday, it's the turn of Brockwell Infants, Stagestars, Local Vocal Ladies, Spire Junior School, Razzamatazz, Noodles Performing Arts, Brampton Primary and Stagecoach Chesterfield.

The show starts at 7pm on both nights. Tickets £14.40 (including booking fee). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk