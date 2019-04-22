Chesterfield Operatic Society's new faces aim for electrifying performance in Grease

Memories of the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will be stirred when Chesterfield Operatic Society stage Grease at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

Taking the lead roles are two operatic society debutants, Lee McCusker as Danny Zuko and Sophie Cheetham as Sandy Dumbrowski.

At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy, who had a secret romance in summer, but now back in the context of Rydell High School in 1959 peer pressure and cliques make their love a bit more complicated.

The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy’s romance, through such hit songs as Greased Lightnin’, We Go Together and Mooning, recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.

Tickets for the show, which runs from May 1-4, are available at the theatre box office on 01246 345222.

