Check out The BIG Chris Barber Band playing jazz and blues in Buxton

If you love the sound of big bands playing everything from New Orleans to blues to late 20s’ Duke Ellington then you’ll love a show coming to Derbyshire this month.

The BIG Chris Barber Band features ten musicians who will be playing songs such as Bourbon Street Parade, Jubilee Stomp and When The Saints Go Marching In.

Catch the band at Buxton Opera House on September 11.

Tickets £24. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

