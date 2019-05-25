Bryan Adams tribute hits the stage at The Flowerpot in Derby

Check out the top tribute act The Bryan Adams Experience at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, May 31.

Recognised as arguably the best tribute band to the Canadian rocker, the four-piece band is based in the North East of England, and its members have been playing together since 1998.

Touring has taken them to Spain, Bahrain, Ireland, Belgium and Holland, as well as all over the UK, performing to crowds as large as 17,000. Major headlining gigs have included the Mathew Street festival in Liverpool, Party in the Park in Jersey and the Festival de Sao Rouge in the Azores.

The band reproduces all of the numerous Bryan Adams hits to perfection from early rock songs to his current ballads.

In recent years ITV produced a documentary about the group entitled Cover Their Tracks. The band has featured at Bryan Adams fan club conventions, on BBC radio, and in the national press.

The band appeals to a broad range of people, and involve them in the show as much as possible. An electric atmosphere is always guaranteed.

Doors open at 8pm.

Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions. You can also click here.

