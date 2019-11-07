Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Mandy Muden tops Cabaret Boom Boom show in Wirksworth

Leading comedy illusionist Mandy Muden, a semi-finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2018, heads a Cabaret Boom Boom show in Wirksworth.

Mandy has been described as ‘like Alison Steadman playing a beauty consultant doing Tommy Cooper-style magic.’

She will be performing at Wirksworth Town Hall on Saturday, November 9, where she will be supported by Scott Doonican, the frontman of The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican, and Derbyshire’s anarchist accordinist Hattie Hatstar.

Compere Maynard Flipflap said: “We love the Wirksworth audience. They’re up for a good laugh.”

Tickets £12 (advance) or £15 (on door). Go to www.cabaretboomboom.co.uk or buy tickets from Traid Links, Wirksworth.

