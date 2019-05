Daniel Chettoe, from Britain’s Got Talent, will perform the songs of Tom Jones as part of a 60s show at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Sunday, May 5.

The singer and vocal group The Shades will perform hit songs which started the pop music explosion in the 1960s and made stars out of thousands of names from the Beatles to the Supremes and from Gerry and the Pacemakers to Chubby Checker.

Tickets cost £21.70 and £19.70 (concessions). Call 01246 4345222 or book online, CLICK HERE