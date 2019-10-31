Blind grandfather spurs semi-autobiographical play Jadek at Derby Theatre

A moving, semi-autobiographical story of a young woman and her elderly grandfather will be performed on stage in Derby this weekend.

Jadek is written by Francesca Joy, who in her early 20s, moved in with her Polish grandad. The play, which will be presented at Derby Theatre, explores how this turn of events affected both their lives.

In the play, Grandad found a home in Yorkshire in 1945 after spending six years fighting and surviving the Second World War. He likes a whisky and hates the ventilation in his front room. Every morning he opens his eyes and a sorrowful “bloody hell” escapes his lips as he realises he’s still blind. Tasha found a home at her Grandad’s house after spending what felt like most of her life at war; she drinks way too much beer, has moved house more than 30 times, and is trying to sell her children’s storybook to London publishers.

Jadek will be performed by Imagine If... theatre company on Saturday, November 2, at 5pm. Tickets £12 and £10. Book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk.



