Big Band tunes from The Nick Ross Orchestra light up Chesterfield stage

Tunes from the Big Band era such as Moonlight Serenade, In The Mood and Little Brown Jug will be played in Chesterfield.

They feature in a concert by The Nick Ross Orchestra at the Winding Wheel on November 9.

Sam Merrick, who trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, will be the guest vocalist.

Tickets for The Nick Ross Orchestra - the Glenn Miller & Rat Pack Era are priced £25.90. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

