Belper Musical Theatre’s concert in aid of Sight Support Derbyshire

Songs from the shows will be performed by Belper Musical Theatre to raise money for Sight Support Derbyshire.

The concert will be at St Nicholas Church Hall, Allestree, on November 9 from 7.30pm.

Recent shows in Derby and Belper include Our House, Sister Act, Guys and Dolls and Legally Blonde, but Belper Musical Theatre is also building a reputation for its concerts. T

Sight Support Derbyshire helps local adults and children face the everyday challenges of living with sight loss.

Tickets are £8 and available from 01332 292262 or online at www.sightsupportderbyshire.org.uk.

