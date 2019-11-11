Beans On Toast will roll into Derby and Sheffield on The Invisible Train Wreck tour

Cult songwriter Beans On Toast will be plugging his new protest album, The Inevitable Train Wreck, on a tour heading into our region.

He performs at Derby’s Venue on December 12 and Sheffield’s Leadmill on December 18 where he will be performing tracks from his latest rock ‘n’ roll album which is about our dying planet.

England I Love You, the first single from the album, is out now and muses upon the fall-out of Brexit that continues to divide, while expressing Beans’ unshakeable love for his homeland.

Folk singer Beans on Toast has been singing honest and open songs about the political landscape for a decade now, earning himself a cult status, sold-out shows and rammed festival tents all around the globe.

Derby tickets are priced £16, go to www.gigantic.com; Sheffield tickets cost £16.50, go to www.theleadmill.seetickets.com.

