Bagpipe supremos The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will rock Chesterfield

Renowned as the most famous bagpipe band in the world, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are bringing their unique ‘bagrock’ music to Chesterfield.

Catch the group playing traditional Scottish music with rock/pop anthems at the Winding Wheel on November 22.

Among their ranks of musicians, dancers and singers are several who hold world championship titles.

Tickets £27.90. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

