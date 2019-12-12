Fresh from being named the best music festival of its kind, Tramlines in Sheffield has confirmed when ticketholders can expect the announcement of 2020’s headliners.

Last week Tramlines was crowned ‘best metropolitan festival’ at the UK Festival Awards 2019, eight years after it triumphed in the same category.

The crowd watching Reverend and the Makers on the main stage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019. Picture: Dean Atkins

This summer Courteeners, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Two Door Cinema Club topped a bill that also featured Manic Street Preachers, Doves, Johnny Marr and Happy Mondays.

Organisers say the headliners for 2020 will be announced in February.

Tramlines’ operations director, Timm Cleasby, said the UK Festival Awards win was a ‘truly amazing moment and a great recognition of all the hard work over the last decade or so’.

“We’re chuffed to bits,” he said. “Being named alongside big hitters such as Download and Glastonbury in the best major festival category also shows just how far we’ve come as an event. This award is big for Sheffield too and means a lot for the local scene.”

Circa Waves on the main stage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019. Picture: Dean Atkins

Jenny Hamada, of promoter AEG Presents, was presented with the Sarah Nulty Women in Festivals Award, remembering the Tramlines co-founder and director who died from cancer aged just 36 in 2018.

“Sarah contributed hugely to making Tramlines what it is now and it’s amazing to see the continued acknowledgement for her work,” said Timm.

Since her death, Sarah has been recognised posthumously several times – the tributes include a memorial plaque on Devonshire Green, a civic award from Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, and the launch of an award highlighting her contribution as a strong LGBT+ role model. The Women in Festivals prize was created in 2018.

Tramlines started as a free, council-supported event in the city centre in 2009, but moved to Hillsborough last year to accommodate bigger crowds and satisfy demand for higher-profile acts.

The next batch of tickets for Tramlines 2020, which will happen over the weekend of July 31 to August 2, will go on sale soon here. Bosses say passes have been ‘selling faster than ever’ and that more than 70 per cent of all tickets have now been snapped up.