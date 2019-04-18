All you need to know about four-day musical extravaganza in Hope in aid of British Red Cross

An Easter extravaganza featuring 40 performances over four days will raise money for the British Red Cross.

The marathon fundraiser from April 19 to 22 takes place at the Old Hall Hotel, Hope, in the bar and a marquee.

Performances are as follows:

Friday in the marquee: 1pm The Darnills, 1.30pm Cocklebread, 2pm Simon Ennals, 2.30pm Steve Wilson, 3pm Caim, 4pm Eldaisal, 5pm Phil Friend, 5.30pm Jody Davies (from The Fargo Railroad).

Friday in the bar: 8.30pm Martin Heaton, 9.30pm Treebeard.

Saturday in the marquee: 1pm Gemma Grey, 1.30pm Gervais McCarron, 2pm Dawn Laurence, 2.30pm Danielle Banks, 3pm Fretworks, 3.30pm Charles Osguthorpe, 4pm Greg Hancock, 4.30pm Jane Wildgoose and Keith Hopkinson, 5pm Mike and Judy of Dogwood Rose, 5.30pm Mark Atherton.

Saturday in the bar: 8pm Break a Leg, 9pm Misk Hills Mountain Rambler III, 10pm Nigel Parsons.

Sunday in the marquee: 1pm Acoustic Routes, 1.30pm Jack Witham, 2pm Project Ghost Writer, 3pm Lee Bardsley, 3.40pm Del Scott Miller, 4.10pm Julian Jones, 5.10pm Caim, 6.10pm Two of Us

Evening in the bar: 8pm Jack's Rake, 9pm Peter Buxton, 9.45pm Andy P. Davison

Monday in the marquee: 1pm Crowe's Feet, 2pm Alan Robinson, 2.30pm All Day Dog's Breakfast, 3pm Jackalope Tales, 3.30pm Mandoln Jack, 4pm Wilson McGladdery, 5pm Shaun Hutch with Charlie Osguthorpe.

