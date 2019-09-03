Alien double bill treat for film fans at QUAD in Derby

There will be a John Hurt-themed double bill at the Derby arts centre and cinema QUAD this weekend.

QUAD will be screening the new documentary Memory The Origins Of Alien along with the original film Alien.

Starring former QUAD Patron, the late Sir John Hurt, Alien was a ground-breaking fusion of horror sci-fi, first released in 1979. Alien (15) screens on Saturday,September 7, at 9pm.

The new film Memory: The Origins Of Alien, looks at the origins behind Alien, revealing the background, including the film’s references to Greek and Egyptian mythologies, underground comics and parasitology.

It screens from September 6-8.

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons