Acclaimed folk band Gigspanner tune up for Bakewell concert this weekend

Gigspanner play in Bakewell this weekend when they will show music lovers why they have been described by Folk Radio UK as “the most quietly brilliant sets of musicians in the folk world and beyond”.

The band, founded by legendary former Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight, take self-penned material, along with songs and tunes rooted in the British Isles, and with the flick of a bow, a finely chosen chord of slip of a beat, produce richly atmospheric arrangements.

Peter Knight, guitarist Roger Flack and percussionist Sacha Trochet are skilled practitioners who conjure and create aural images as well as imaginative soundscapes.

Their most recent release, The Wife of Urban Law, received several ‘Best Of’ end of year accolades, including making it on to Mojo magazine’s The 10 Best Folk Albums of 2017 list. Peter has received Fatea’s Award for Instrumentalist of the Year for Achievement in 2017.

The late author Sir Terry Pratchett commented: “Peter Knight can spin the world on his bow.”

Gigspanner play at Bakewell Town Hall on Saturday, April 13. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £15 with £1.04 booking fee. To book, click here

