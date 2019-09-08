Acclaimed comedy Signals comes to area next month

Signals can be seen in the The Studio Theatre, Sheffield, on October 28,

Following the critically acclaimed season of Signals at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018, The Cosmic Shambles Network is delighted to announce their collaboration with Footprint Theatre, the play’s creators, for its debut UK tour.

Set in the control room of a remote radio telescope, Signals is a comedy that follows two radio astronomers and their search for alien life over the course of a number of years.

At its heart, the play is about searching for meaning in a world we will never fully understand.

It explores human connection, isolation, loneliness and how it feels to spend a lifetime searching for the intangible. There’s also some stuff about Jaffa Cakes.

Signals will resonate with anyone who has ever questioned their significance in an infinite universe. It is a comedy that asks how it feels to be lost in the cosmos with only each other and a cup of lukewarm tea for company.

Photo by Benjamin Thapa