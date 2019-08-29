Abba Sensation bring all the hits to Matlock Bath

Abba Sensation, one of Europe’s top tribute acts, are performing in Matlock Bath this weekend.

The group will be singing the Swedish superstars’ classic hits such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Mamma Mia.

With a string of festivals all over Europe and packed concerts throughout the United Kingdom under their belts, the group are hoping for a great night at Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on Saturday, August 31.

Band member Melody French said: “We are so looking forward to our first ever visit to the Grand Pavilion. We have heard about this venue and its historic past, as well as the wonderful team of volunteers who are trying to bring its glory days back.”

Tickets are priced £13, available from the Restoration Cafe in Matlock Bath or call 01629 584675 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thegrandpavilion.