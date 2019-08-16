A Band Called Malice bring the songs of The Jam to Chesterfield scooter rally

Chesterfield Spiral Scooter Club will be raising money for Ashgate Hospice at this weekend’s Watlerstock Scooter Rally.

Live bands, DJs, a custom scooter show and stalls will be hosted at Chesterfield Rugby Club from Friday to Sunday, August 16 to 18.

Subculture will play on Friday night and Lapels perform during the day on Saturday.

A Band Called Malice headline Saturday night’s entertainment. They specialise in the classic tunes of The Jam and bring the trademark energy of their role models to the show. The Incredible Skank Brothers also play on Saturday night.

Weekend tickets cost £10 with £5 extra for campers, caravans and vans. Saturday night tickets are £7.50 each. Admission by ticket only. Call 07817 411847 or buy from Scooter Infinity, Hasland.