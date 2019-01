Folk favourites Elbow Jane will be sharing tracks from their latest CD, entitled The Boldest Blood, when they play at Chesterfield Library on January 11.

The band are regarded as one of the best live acoustic acts in the UK, blending bouzouki, mandolin, guitar, keyboards and percussion which are complemented by expressive vocals and stunning harmonies.

Ichabod Wolf will be the support act at the Chesterfield show.

Tickets £12. Book online at www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org/ticket-list