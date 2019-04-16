Eating out: Why Chesterfield's Crafty Dog is well worth a visit

Here's what our food reviewer made of the latest addition to Chesterfield's famous Brampton Mile - The Crafty Dog

There may be fewer pubs today on Chesterfield’s famous Brampton Mile than there used to be, but the standard of hostelries certainly hasn’t fallen.

Steak and ale pie

And as a place to eat, Chatsworth Road boasts some of the area’s best restaurants, making it arguably the town’s culinary quarter.

MORE ON THIS: Memories of the Brampton Mile

One of the newest names on the scene has been the Crafty Dog, transforming what was once the Red Lion into a popular artisan food and drink venue.

When we arrived on a Monday evening there was a good number of people already enjoying the range of craft beers on offer and there was a warm, friendly atmosphere.

For diners, there’s the option of a main menu including classics like homemade lasagne, prawn tagliatelle or fish and chips. Alternatively, there’s a entire separate menu featuring the Crafty Dog’s speciality stonebaked pizzas.

There's a range of delicious pizzas to choose from

There was a range of options to choose from when it came to the pie of the day, but the steak and ale (£9) sounded very tempting.

And I wasn’t disappointed. The meat was rich and dark, literally melting in the mouth. I opted for the dish to come with chunky cut chips and mushy peas and was left feeling comfortably stuffed when I finished.

Younger members of our party had eyes only for the pizza menu and The Crafty, featuring beer- braised brisket, candied bacon, sticky onions,

parma ham and mushroom (£11) was a meat-lover’s idea of heaven. Across the table, the chicken and chorizo (£10) with red onion, roasted peppers and sweet chilli drizzle - as well as the obvious chicken and chorizo - had a lovely warmth and was sweetly moreish.

Pizza fans will not be disappointed

Our order was rounded off with the Return of the Mack Burger (£12) comprising a beef patty with maple cured bacon, emmental cheese and crafty slaw - another pub classic that was well executed and swiftly dispatched.

The Crafty Dog is a welcome addition to Chatsworth Road’s pack of great places to eat and it’s well worth going walkies to check it out...

Rating 8/10. Contact The Crafty Dog