DVD Review: Love, Lies and Records

Santa’s now taking a well-earned rest, but he’s left behind one festive present that will be good all year round, writes Tony Spittles.

That’s the DVD release on the Acorn Media International label of the comedy drama Love, Lies and Records, which, over the past six weeks on BBC1, has taken viewers on a rollercoaster ride of the life, loves and secrets of staff working at Leeds register office.

This fast-paced series, penned by BAFTA-winning writer Kay Mellor (The Syndicate and Fat Friends) took an entertaining and engaging look at the world of “births, marriages and deaths” with a stellar cast of TV favourites.

This was headed by Ashley Jensen as the feisty registrar Kate Dickenson, whose promotion to superintendent irks and annoys colleague Judy (Rebecca Front) who thinks she should have got the job.

And to make her point, she seems instrumental in releasing video footage of Kate having a work dalliance with work colleague Rick (Kenny Doughty from Vera and Stella), something that Kate’s policeman partner seems too busy to notice as he investigates a murder and a series of sham marriages.

If things are bad on the work front, Kate’s domestic arrangements are even more fraught with a daughter who is hiding suspicious messages on her phone, a son who hates her because she bought the wrong trainers, and a stepson who turns up unannounced on the doorstep and intends to stay,

This 15-rated, two-disc set featuring all six episodes from the series is now on sale at £24.99.