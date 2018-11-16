Drifters star Roy G. Hemmings sings top soul and Motown songs live in Derbyshire

Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings is bringing together the sound of America’s iconic labels Motown, the Sound of Philadelphia and Stax Atlantic in one action-packed show.

He will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, November 23, where the show will include hits by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Stevie Wonder, Billy Paul, Marvin Gaye and the O’Jays to name a few.

The show will include songs Me and Mrs Jones, Givin’ Up Givin’ In, Stop in the Name of Love, Get Ready and Dancing in the Streets.

Tickets £24.70. Call 01246 345222 or go to https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

