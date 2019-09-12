Downton Abbey film will be screened at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre on the day of its release

Cinema fans can watch the Downton Abbey film at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre on the day of its release this week in a ground-breaking move.

This will be the first time that a new film has been screened from its release date at the Pomegranate, which is owned and managed by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Friday's opening screening of the period drama movie, which is inspired by the TV series, promises to be a highlight of the theatre's autumn season of films.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Pomegranate screenings are extremely popular and we are thrilled that people will be able to see the Downton Abbey film from its release date in the beautiful surroundings of the Pomegranate Theatre.

“Although we expect demand to be high, we have 47 showings available to book so we are confident people will be able to see the film at a time of their choice.”

Dates are available between Friday, September 13, and Saturday, September 28.

Cream teas are available at screenings at 10.30am 11am, 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 4pm and 5pm at £4.75 per person.

A glass of prosecco and luxury popcorn is available for performances at 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, 10.30pm and 11pm at £7.50 per person.

A glass of J20 and luxury popcorn is available for all screenings at £4.75 per person.

The theatre is fully accessible for customers with access needs.

To book tickets and to see other shows in the Pomegranate Screenings programme, visit: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.