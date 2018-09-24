Diversity light up big top in street dance circus

Leading street dance act Diversity will star in a show which sees them teaming up with some of the most incredible circus acts from across the globe.

The dancers join forces with performers recruited by top circus company Gandey World Class Productions in the production Ignite which will be staged at Sheffield Meadowhall from September 28 to 30.

Diversity’s leader Ashley Banjo has created a modern, fast pace and exciting show which will be performed live in a specially designed 2,000 seater theatre big top,

This two-hour spectacular features street dance, acrobatics, death-defying stunts, magic and feats of impossibility.

Friday’s performance is at 7.30pm, Saturday and Sunday’s performances are at 3pm and 7.30pm on both days.

Tickets from £33 to £54. Go to https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/diversity-ignite-sheffield-28-09-2018/event/360054C79FD028D5