Discovery of Witches in Winster

An intriguing play is coming to Derbyshire, based on real historical events with beautiful a capella singing and a great deal of dark humour.

The Wonderful Discovery of Witches in the County of Lancaster tells how a motley trio fall on hard times after a real witch trial in 1615 and make ends meet by re-enacting the drama for paying audiences.

In the background are the notorious Pendle Witch Trials, which led to the execution of ten people. As time passes the collective memory becomes fragmented, and disagreements arise as to what really happened. Eventually tensions get to breaking point.

The young and enthusiastic company Dawn State Theatre performed this play before sell-out audiences at the Edinburgh Festival and Oxford Playhouse Studio in 2015, before transferring to the Greenwich Theatre and the New Diorama in London.

Now touring the country, under the community scheme Live and Local, the play will be staged at the Burton Institute, Winster, on Wednesday, February 27, at 8pm. Tickets priced £9 and £7.50 (students), available from Winster Post Office or Gill Geddes, tel. 01629 650364.