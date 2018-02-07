Derbyshire dates for ELO Experience

All the Electric Light Orchestra’s greatest hits will be presented in a fantastic tribute tour.

ELO Experience will journey through an impressive back catalogue with favourites such as Evil Woman, Living Thing, Don’t Bring Me Down and, of course, Mr Blue Sky.

Their show includes a string section and large screen projection.

Catch them playing at Buxton Opera House on February 8 and at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on February 17.

Tickets for Buxton are priced at £24. Call 01298 72190 or go to: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £25.50. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk