Derbyshire concert for Fisherman’s Friends

Award-winning Fisherman’s Friends are performing at Buxton Opera House on February 17.

The group first got together to sing sea shanties for charity. Eight years ago, they became the first traditional folk group to land a top ten album and that release, Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends, went gold.

In 2011, the group was honoured with the Good Tradition Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. A year later, they sang for the Queen at her diamond jubilee celebrations and were selected to sing for Prince Charles and Camilla during their 2016 tour of Cornwall.

The Fisherman’s Friends comprise brothers John and Jeremy Brown, writer and moustachioed MC Jon Cleave, potter Billy Hawkins, smallholder John ‘Lefty’ Lethbridge, builder John McDonnell, fisherman Jason Nicholas and film maker Toby Lobb.

Tickets for their Buxton show cost £26.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk