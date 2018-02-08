Dementia-friendly film screenings to be held at QUAD

QUAD in Derby will be holding special ‘relaxed’ film screenings for people living with memory challenges, and their friends, families or carers.

Matinée is the title of a series of dementia-friendly film screenings, presented in partnership with Arts Derbyshire, Derbyshire County Council, the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, the Film Hub North West Central and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The screenings include free refreshments and an interval with actives such as a sing-a-long. Film screenings in the Matinee series take place every two months in QUAD.

The King and I, from 1956, screens on Tuesday, February 13, at 1pm and Singin’ in the Rain, from 1952, screens on Tuesday, April 10, at 1pm. For details please see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/matinee-dementia-friendly.aspx

For those interested in going to the screening, to book or for more information, contact creativewellbeing@derbyquad.co.uk or call 01332 285427. Tickets are £6, £5 concessions and tickets for carers are free. Advance booking is recommended as places are limited.