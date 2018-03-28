Cracking Easter fun at Cromford Mills

Egg-citing activities are on the cards to make a happy Easter for fun-loving families.

Join in an Easter egg hunt and follow the clues. Find all the eggs to win a prize. Meet rabbits and chicks or have your photo taken with an owl.

Enjoy indoor and outdoor games which all the family can play. Make your own Easter duck at a craft workshop or wander around market stalls where you can exchange your storybooks for something new.

Little ones can enjoy storytelling sessions which includes a signing session from Tiny Talk. There will also be guided storytelling walks around the wharf. Attractions will include face painting, canal boat trips and a barbecue.

Admission is free but there will be a small charge for some of the activities. The fun runs from 10am to 4pm.