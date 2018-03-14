Comedy and fireworks in English Touring Opera’s spring offering

English Touring Opera's production of Gianni Schicchi. Photo by Richard Hubert Smith.

English Touring Opera are back in Buxton as part of their spring season with a programme to suit all fans of operatic creations.

The company’s three-night run at the town’s Opera House will feature Blanche McIntyre’s Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro, a revival of the 2011 Puccini: Il tabarro & Gianni Schicchi as well as Rossini: Fireworks!

Mozart’s classic comedy, The Marriage of Figaro (March 23) shines a light on the inequalities that exist in modern society.

The double bill of Il tabarro and Gianni Schicchi will be performed on the same night, March 24. These two one-act operas provide the perfect introduction to opera for newcomers, as well as being incredible productions for any Puccini aficionado.

Don’t miss the chance to see Rossini: Fireworks! on March 25. This concert of sparkling vocal displays features some of Rossini’s best writing for orchestra and challenging vocals. Fireworks! is being performed in only seven venues, so this is a rare opportunity to see this thrilling concert.

Tickets are priced from £28 to £36.50. Discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk