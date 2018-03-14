Comedy and fireworks in English Touring Opera’s spring offering

English Touring Opera are back in Buxton as part of their spring season with a programme to suit all fans of operatic creations.

The company’s three-night run at the town’s Opera House will feature Blanche McIntyre’s Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro, a revival of the 2011 Puccini: Il tabarro & Gianni Schicchi as well as Rossini: Fireworks!

Mozart’s classic comedy, The Marriage of Figaro (March 23) shines a light on the inequalities that exist in modern society.

The double bill of Il tabarro and Gianni Schicchi will be performed on the same night, March 24. These two one-act operas provide the perfect introduction to opera for newcomers, as well as being incredible productions for any Puccini aficionado.

Don’t miss the chance to see Rossini: Fireworks! on March 25. This concert of sparkling vocal displays features some of Rossini’s best writing for orchestra and challenging vocals. Fireworks! is being performed in only seven venues, so this is a rare opportunity to see this thrilling concert.

Tickets are priced from £28 to £36.50. Discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk