Club Tropicana the Musical revives 80s hits at Sheffield Lyceum

Take a trip back to the 80s in the new musical Club Tropicana which is lighting up the Sheffield stage this week.

Welcome to the Club Tropicana Hotel – the 1980s answer to Love Island – where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical.

The show stars Joe McElderry (X Factor winner), Neil McDermott (EastEnders), Kate Robbins (Dinnerladies), Emily Tierney (The Wizard of Oz) and former Sugababe star, Amelle Berrabah.

Club Tropicana the Musical is set to the most iconic pop anthems of the era, including Just Can’t Get Enough, Take On Me, The Look of Love, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Relax and many more.

Get ready to take a trip back to the electric 80s and embark on a summer of love and smash-hit classics!

Club Tropicana the Musical is at Sheffield Lyceum until Saturday, March 9. For tickets, call 0114 249 6000 or book online click here