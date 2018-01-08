Clock’s ticking for The Time Sellers

Chesterfield band The Time Sellers will give fans a sneak preview of songs from their upcoming new EP.

They play at Sheffield’s Leadmill on January 19 with support from Kicklips and singer/songwriter Humble Williams.

Comprising cousins Jimmy and Adam Bull, Connor Pryde and Jacob Hall, The Time Sellers have just finished recording their second EP which will be released in the USA on Outro Records.

The lads spent November and December on tour, playing in Manchester, Leeds, Scunthorpe (supporting Sham 69), Doncaster, Derby, Nottingham, Liverpool and Bristol.

Tickets £6. To book, go to www.leadmill.co.uk/events/the-time-sellers-plus-kicklips-and-humble-williams