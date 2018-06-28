Cirque du Soleil is back with a spectacular new show

The award-winning and world-renowned Cirque du Soleil returns to the UK this summer its stunning new show, Ovo.

And it will be at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena from August 22-26 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from September 12-16.

The cast of Ovo comprises 50 performing artists from 17 countries.

These include former British international gymnast Alanna Baker, who plays the role of the Black Spider in the show.

Alana won a gold medal at the 2011 European championships and followed that up with a bronze medal at the 2012 World Championships.

Alanna, who has been training since she was five years old has travelled around the world with Ovo to countries as far reaching as Japan and Australia and is now set for a return to her home here in the UK.

Having thrilled more than five million people worldwide since the show premiered in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top show, Ovo now comes to the UK, offering the same captivating production as the Big Top performances, but on a larger scale.

Ovo, which means ‘egg’ in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colourful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious.

It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual. Tickets are on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2An2X4J (Nottingham) and 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2BAklHk (Sheffield).