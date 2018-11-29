Christmas concert by The Fishpond Choir will aid Crich’s daycare service

Christmas songs and carols will be performed by The Fishpond Choir in its seasonal concert.

The choir will be singing at Crich Glebe Field Centre on Saturday, December 8, at 7.30pm.

Proceeds from the concert will go to supporting the Gleben centre’s daycare service which caters for elderly and socially isolated people.

Boasting a membership of nearly 50, the choir will be performing old and new seasonal songs, accompanied by Adam Howell.

Its wide repertoire includes folk music form around the world, light classical pieces and items specially written or arranged by musical director, Dana de Waal, and members of the choir. The choir’s first love is African music - mostly from the south of the continent.

With its happy informal style, it is evident that the choir enjoys performing and that enthusiasm endears it to every audience where it performs.

Tickets for the Crich concert cost £10 (17 and over) and £7.50 (16 and under). Call 01773 953260 or email: david@joylane.org.uk