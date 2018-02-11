Chesterfield Studios present Sister Act

Sister Act at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from February 20 to 22.
Feelgood musical comedy Sister Act will be staged in Chesterfield this month.

The show is based on the smash-hit movie and tells the story of a singer who witnesses a murder and hides out in a convent where she makes friends with the nuns and takes over the choir.

The show is filled with uplifting gospel inspired music and is a moving story about the power of friendship.

Chesterfield Studios will perform the piece at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre from February 20 to 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £16 and £12 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk