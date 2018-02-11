Chesterfield Studios present Sister Act

Feelgood musical comedy Sister Act will be staged in Chesterfield this month.

The show is based on the smash-hit movie and tells the story of a singer who witnesses a murder and hides out in a convent where she makes friends with the nuns and takes over the choir.

The show is filled with uplifting gospel inspired music and is a moving story about the power of friendship.

Chesterfield Studios will perform the piece at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre from February 20 to 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £16 and £12 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk