Chesterfield's James Hill joins new reality TV show

Chesterfield's James Hill - who found fame on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother - has joined another reality TV show.

The 30-year-old made his first appearance on E4 show Five Star Hotel last night (Monday), and he's already ruffled a few feathers.

James has joined Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, The Only Way is Essex's Lydia Bright and Joey Essex and Charlotte Dawson from Ex on the Beach, to run a five-star hotel on the Greek island of Ios. The team have been tasked with not only running the luxury property, but also organising events and activities for the guests.

And on last night's show James managed to annoy his fellow celebrities by firstly trying to take charge at Charlotte's white party, before pointing out where he thought current manager Spencer was going wrong.

James was also enlisted by hotel owner Mario to be a spy, and report back on how his fellow celebs were performing.

Five Star Hotel is on E4 at 10pm every weekday.