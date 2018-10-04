Chesterfield duo go head to head in bid to take crown of Miss Swimsuit UK

Two Chesterfield women will go head to head when they compete for in the national final of the Miss Swimsuit UK competition.

Emily Spence, 24, a student nurse, and Antonia Salt, 22, who is studying fashion management and communications, will star in the final this Saturday at Viva Club Manchester.

Emily, who has never entered a competition like this before, said: “It has boosted my confidence and I believe people should do more things that make them happy.

She added: "The message I would like to promote is that no matter what you have been through in the past you can always make a change and bring positivity to your life.

"Winning for me would be amazing, I've always wanted to do something like this I just lacked the confidence.

"I'm ready to go out there and face the world with everything I've got."

"I have never done anything like this before so it is new for me and something I am nervous but so excited for.”

And Antonia, who attended Tupton Hall School, said “As I left school and started University, I started to realise that I’d struggled with anxiety all my life. It got worse and worse as my adult years went on preventing me from doing a lot of things.

"I’ve dabbled in Glamour modelling since the age of 18 as an ‘escape’ from real life I guess. It gave me a chance to show myself that I’m not a quiet, shy individual but a confident, positive girl that can be just as successful as the next. I came across Miss Swimsuit Uk on Instagram and was obsessed with the values it held. To see a ‘pageant’ that wasn’t all about looks and was about embracing who you are inside and out, was amazing to see.

She added: "Women today need a platform that’s positive, empowering and about embracing who you are no matter what you look like; your body type or where you come from. Miss Swimsuit UK has bought young girls together from all over the country, and it’s been amazing to meet, and connect with women that share the same positive outlook on life that I’ve learnt to have over the past couple of years.

"For me, it was about taking a step out my comfort zone and embracing myself and other women. I was never focused on ‘winning’ as such, but here I am in the final, and I think my humbleness, integrity and positive energy is what got me here! I also love the fact that it gives me a platform to voice that if anyone is struggling with mental health issues, do not let it get in the way of your success.

"I saw Miss Swimsuit UK as a bit of fun at first, but it’s so seriously empowering, uplifting and mentally life changing to compete in something like this. I still struggle sometimes but my Swimsuit family support me and each other every single day. It’s incredible to see!!