Chesterfield bowler Geoff Mitchell wins Mayor’s Charity Cup for second year

Members of Chesterfield Bowling Club have raised funds for two good causes thanks to the annual charitable Mayor’s Cup Competition held at the historic green on Beetwell Street.

Bowling club president Bob Meakin presented a cheque for £350 to the Mayor of Chesterfield, Cllr Stuart Brittain, who also competed in the fund-raising competition.

The Mayor’s Appeal this year is supporting Chesterfield Citizens Advice Bureau and Ashgate Hospicecare Sponsor a Nurse.

Bowling club member Geoff Mitchell won the Mayor’s Charity Cup for the second year running. The cup was originally presented to Chesterfield Bowling Club by a former Mayor of Chesterfield, W B Taylor, in 1944, and has been competed for ever since over the last 74 years.