Chesterfield band The Rosadocs looking ahead to biggest headline show to date

Tickets for Chesterfield band The Rosadocs' biggest headline show to date are now on sale.

The band are playing the O2 Academy 2 in Sheffield in May and pre-sale tickets are available from today.

The Rosadocs have been making a name for themselves over recent months thanks to a number of gigs across the area as well as support slots for The Sherlocks, Bad Manners and Pigeon Detectives.

And after releasing their latest single Oak Tree on Friday, the band - frontman and rhythm guitarist Keelan Graney, bassist Adam Sleight, Joe Egan on lead guitar and drummer Callum Raynor - are now looking forward to their biggest headline show to date on Saturday May 18.

A number of the band's songs are based on life in Chesterfield, including Oak Tree, which is inspired by Keelan's school days at Tupton Hall.

Tickets for the gig, which will feature support from Shangralas, are priced at £8 in advance.

Pre-sale tickets are available now, with tickets on general sale from Friday.

Tickets are available direct from the band, from the venue, or via This Feeling.

The Rosadocs recently performed a live acoustic set at the Derbyshire Times. See it in full here.