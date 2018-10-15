Change the story, change the future for hard-up mum in new drama

A new play follows a week in the life of a young single mother as she juggles the perfect storm of insecure work, low income, debt and ever-decreasing resilience, after eight years of austerity.

Menagerie Theatre’s production, entitled The Great Austerity Debate, gives its audience the opportunity to explore, through conversation, some different choices for the characters and then sees the actors re-perform parts of the play accordingly.

Presented in association with Junction Arts, the play will be staged at Chesterfield Library Theatre on October 16, Holy Trinity Church, Shirebrook on October 17, Youlgreave Village Hall on October 18 and Dronfield’s Peel Centre on October 19.

To book tickets, contact the venue directly or go to https://www.menagerie.uk.com/productions/tickets

