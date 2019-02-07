Chance to quiz controversial Celebrity Big Brother star Kim Woodburn during ‘an evening with’ in Chesterfield

Charismatic TV personality Kim Woodburn will be answering questions from the audience when she takes centre stage in Chesterfield on Valentine’s Day.

The star of How Clean is Your House? and I’m a Celebrity runner-up will be in conversation with BBC’s Alex Belfield at the Winding Wheel.

Kim hit the headlines last year after storming off the set of the TV show Loose Women following a heated row with Coleen Nolan. The pair were contestants on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 with Coleen emerging as winner.

An Evening with Kim Woodburn at the Winding Wheel on February 14 will include a meet and greet with audience members.

Tickets £22.70. To book, call 01246 345222 or go to thewebsite