Chance for Chesterfield children with autism to enjoy Santa's Post Office

Chesterfield's Vicar Lane shopping centre is opening up its Christmas grotto and festive post office especially for children with autism.

They are running autism friendly experiences on Sunday 2nd December at 10am-12pm, and Thursday 6th December at 3pm-5pm.

The Grotto and Post Office will be open for children with autistic or sensory conditions. Due to this, we have put a booking system in place in order to make it as enjoyable and as safe as possible for all of the children attending.

The Grotto is £6 per child and includes a quality toy and Official Nice List Certificate. The Post Office is free of charge and will include writing letters to Santa or colouring in a picture for Santa for those less able.

Booking for the autism-friendly experinece is to be made via email to enquiries@vicarlane.com or alternatively by calling 01246 234630 option 2 and speaking to a member of the team.

The former Grainger Games unit has being transformed into an interactive experience for all children, where they can send their letters to Santa from the High Street.

To make this experience extra special, the interactive Victorian style post office features magic maps showing the letters being delivered once the children have posted them.