Celebrate a night of Frankie Valli in Sheffield

The classic sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Sheffield City Hall next week with the hit show Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Step back in time, to the era of romance, where gents were gents, and gals were gals.

During the 60’s and 70’s, chart-topping hits like Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to superstardom.

After selling 100 million records worldwide, there’s a Four Seasons song that shares a special place in everyone’s heart.

This internationally-acclaimed show authentically revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest.

It also showcases Frankie Valli’s solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and Who Loves You.

The show is in Sheffield on Thursday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk