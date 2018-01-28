Catch rockgrass pioneers Hayseed Dixie live in Derbyshire

Hillbilly rockers Hayseed Dixie are hitting the road to Derbyshire where they will unleash their versions of iconic songs.

The American band, who invented the musical genre rockgrass, will be performing at The Avenue, Chesterfield, on Saturday, February 3.

Hayseed Dixie have released 15 albums and sold more than half a million copies.

Hailing from Appalachia, USA, Hayseed Dixie’s name is a play on AC/DC, the rock giants which inspired their debut long-player, A Hillbilly Tribute To AC/DC, in 2001.

Iconic songs which have been given the Hayseed treatment include Bohemian Rhapsody, Ace of Spades, Eye of the Tiger, Comfortably Numb and Bad Moon Rising.

Hayseed Dixie have performed over 1,000 live shows in 31 different countries - don’t miss out on your chance to see them.

Tickets £20. To book, tel. 0844 478 0898 or go to www.seetickets.com/event/hayseed-dixie/the-avenue/1135301