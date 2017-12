Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir will be singing carols at the town’s Crooked Spire Church.

The concert on Sunday, December 17, at 2.30pm will include Honley Male Voice Choir and organist Jonathan Scott.Carols with the Phil

Tickets £12 (adult), £6 (unemployed, full-time students), available on door or from 01246 566604 or Visitor Information Centre, Chesterfield, tel.01246 345777/8). Free admission for 16 years and under.