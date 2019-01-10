Carers’ choir will launch in Chesterfield

Are you a carer in the Chesterfield area looking after a family member or friend? Do you like singing?

If the answer to both questions is yes, then you may be interested in joining a new choir which will launch this month.

Sinfonia Viva, the East Midlands’ professional orchestra, is holding a come and sing session at Chesterfield Library Theatre on Tuesday, January 29, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Everybody is welcome – whether they have choral experience or not – and the repertoire will include a selection of choral favourites, songs from popular shows and pop favourites.

The orchestra has already established the Sing Viva Carers’ Choir in Derby which has more than 20 regular members who meet every month.

As well as enjoying regular music making, they have performed at several concerts – including at the annual Darley Park open air concert in the city.

Sinfonia Viva Education Manager Marianne Barraclough said: “We originally set up Sing Viva Carers’ Choir in Derby as part of our 35th anniversary programme which focused on enabling more people than ever to experience creative music making.

“It has been a huge success and given a wide range of people the opportunity to meet new friends, have some time and space for themselves and enjoy making

music in a friendly and supportive group.

“Many people from the north of the county have been in touch asking for the opportunity to join something closer to home so we are delighted to be able to

launch a second choir based in Chesterfield.”

Marianne continued: “There is widespread recognition that, as well as practical support, carers can feel socially isolated. They greatly benefit from the opportunity to take a well-deserved break and enjoy a group activity.”

For more information, contact Andrew Nesbitt at Sinfonia Viva, tel: 01332 207602 or email andrew@vivaorch.co.uk