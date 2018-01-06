Buxton Adventure Festival hosts inspirational mountaineer Jamie Andrew

Inspirational mountaineer Jamie Andrew will share his amazing story as part of Buxton Adventure Festival.

Nineteen years ago Jamie and a climbing partner were trapped for five nights on a French mountain. The storm bound icy summit became part of one of the most dramatic rescues known in the history of the Alps, unfortunately the rescue came too late to save his climbing partner. Jamie suffered hypothermia and extreme frostbite which resulted in his hands and feet being amputated.

For some this would have seemed an impossible obstacle, but Jamie has gone on to achieve incredible feats. He learned to walk again, took up skiing, marathon running and in 2016 became the first quadruple amputee to climb the Matterhorn.

Jamie is a truly inspirational speaker who hopes that his experiences and achievements will help others to reach their full potential.

He will be at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on Wednesday, January 17. Tickets are priced at £17.50. Discounts are available. To book, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk