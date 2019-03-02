Burning Rain founders Doug Aldrich and Keith St John kick off UK acoustic tour in Chesterfield

Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies) and Keith St John (Kingdom Come) have chosen Chesterfield to kick off Burning Rain’s Stripped and Naked tour in the UK.

The acoustic duo will play at Chesterfield’s Real Time Live on April 3 to promote the release of the Face the Music album.

Doug Aldrich is renowned worldwide for his tenure as a member of Whitesnake, Dio, Lion, and currently The Dead Daises.

Keith St John is known in America as the vocalist for Montrose, Lynch Mob and currently Kingdom Come. Their gig will primarily be about new songs but there will be some favourites from the past three Burning Rain records and covers from Whitesnake and Montrose plus a few surprises. Ben Miles will be the support act for the Chesterfield gig.

Tickets £17.60. Go to www.wegottickets.com/event/465334