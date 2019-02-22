Brimington beauty Tash is a hit on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender

From Brimington to Ibiza- blonde bombshell Nastaha Sweeney has had the ‘time of her life’ after swapping a 9-5 job for sun, sea and sangria on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender.

Natasha or ‘Tash’ is known for her fun and feisty nature on the show, which takes a look at the life and antics of holiday reps working on the Balearic Island.

Working as a model consultant in Manchester, Tash ‘wanted something more’ and jumped at the chance to apply for the programme- armed with previous experience as a rep in Ayia Napa.

The former Springwell Community College pupil, who grew up in Brimington or ‘big, bad Brim’ as she calls it, said: “We filmed last summer and there’s still a couple of episodes to go. It’s been such a fantastic experience. You’re working, but you’re not. You’re getting paid to party and it’s a piece of cake.

“Meeting new people is the best bit about being a rep, and about the show.

“You have to be a people’s person, though. You never really get a minute.”

This isn’t the 24-year-old’s first time on the box- eagle-eyed viewers might recognise her from a cameo appearance on E4’s Coachtrip in 2017.

Ibiza Weekender has seen Tash team up with fellow Derbyshire girl Chloe Chaloner, whose raunchy scenes with love interest Callum Izzard make for ‘uncomfortable’ viewing- according to her dad.

Catch Tash in Ibiza Weekender on ITV2 on Sundays at 9pm. You can keep up to date with her experiences on the show on Instagram @tashweekender.

